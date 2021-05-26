ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $134.07 million and approximately $760,197.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,602.71 or 1.00076467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.01138473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00536086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00359736 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004616 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

