Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

REG stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

