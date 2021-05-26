Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.60 Per Share

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 90.34 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £389.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.59. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

