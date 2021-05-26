Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.77

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

