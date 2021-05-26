Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.75 ($44.41).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EPA RNO traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €33.07 ($38.91). 780,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

