Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Down 87.3% in May

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 29th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,057,361,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200,180,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,761,000. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

