Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STORE Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.