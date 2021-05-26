Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) recently:

5/24/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $143.00 to $165.00.

4/21/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

