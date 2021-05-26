Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (L)

Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$76.00.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$87.00.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

5/5/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

L traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$75.44. 232,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.00. The company has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$75.69.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4922112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,713.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

