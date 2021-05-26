Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):

5/7/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/6/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00.

5/2/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/13/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. 57,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

