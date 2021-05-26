Research Analysts Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $359.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

