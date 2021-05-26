Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC):

5/26/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $276.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $290.00.

5/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

5/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $253.00 to $291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $278.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/12/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

4/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00.

3/29/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. 1,317,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,375. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

