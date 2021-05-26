ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.21. ResMed reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

RMD stock opened at $206.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.42. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

