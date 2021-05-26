Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Up 3.2%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

