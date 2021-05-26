Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 76,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 716,274 shares.The stock last traded at $55.47 and had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,060,000. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.