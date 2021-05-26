Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AptarGroup by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

