Rhumbline Advisers Buys 121,558 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

