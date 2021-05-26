Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

