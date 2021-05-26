Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

