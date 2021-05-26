Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley Sells 2,500 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 5,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $766,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

