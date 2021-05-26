Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $37.33. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $94,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. purchased 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

