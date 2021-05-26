Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,565,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,032 shares during the period. Rimini Street accounts for approximately 32.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Rimini Street worth $200,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $3,072,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

