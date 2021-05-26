RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.50 million-$359.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.42 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.270 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average of $339.27. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.28 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.82.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

