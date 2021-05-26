Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,200

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,822.14 ($76.07).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,855 ($76.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £94.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,168.50 ($54.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,079.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,731.54.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

