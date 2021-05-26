RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7933 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 14,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

