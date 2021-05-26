Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,388,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,711,385. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.40 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 736,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

