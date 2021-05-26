Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid lagged the industry in the past three months, despite the bottom and top lines beating estimates in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Lesser cases of cough, cold and flu and delayed elective procedures hurt results. The company reported a wider adjusted loss year over year due to dismal gross profit, weak adjusted EBITDA and higher costs. Going ahead, pandemic-related woes are likely to continue in fiscal 2022. However, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Continued online strength on the back of a revamped website and mobile app drove sales. Also, it progressed well with its RxEvolution strategy, concluded Bartell buyout and accelerated COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Moreover, robust growth in Elixir bodes well.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 151,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

