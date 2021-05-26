Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Acquires New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,302,000. Dada Nexus comprises approximately 39.3% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 23,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.53. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

