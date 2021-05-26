Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,420 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,701. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

