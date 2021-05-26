Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.29. 239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

