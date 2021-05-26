Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $385,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 61,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,557. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

