Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $226.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

