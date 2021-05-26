Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163.42 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.90 or 0.00040513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $163.42 million and $3.15 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00076063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00965745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.00 or 0.09908644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

