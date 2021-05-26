Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.