Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

