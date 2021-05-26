Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 10,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,015,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Root by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

