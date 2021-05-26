Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39. 26,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 58,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

Get Roots alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.