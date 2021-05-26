Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39. 26,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 58,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

