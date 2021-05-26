Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Sells $11,126.25 in Stock

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $11,126.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 45,044 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $449,989.56.

On Thursday, April 29th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,450 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $14,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,333 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,330.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,032 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $80,159.36.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $199,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,435 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $24,228.25.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $120,783.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $92,992.70.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $407.95.

OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCLFU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

