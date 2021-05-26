Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 1,407.0% from the April 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

