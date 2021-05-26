Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Given a C$0.18 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) received a C$0.18 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s previous close.

CVE ROVR remained flat at $C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 342,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10. Rover Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.13.

Get Rover Metals alerts:

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. It holds interests in the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property totaling an area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.