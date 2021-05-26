Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $84.00 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.