Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.82. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

