RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

