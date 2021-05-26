SafePal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.99 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $129.09 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00098042 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004520 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015329 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

