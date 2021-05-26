Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Sage Therapeutics worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 18,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

