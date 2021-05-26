Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 5,619 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $151,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 75.74. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

