Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.89

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 3925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.