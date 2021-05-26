SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.56

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €106.56 ($125.36) and traded as high as €115.40 ($135.76). SAP shares last traded at €114.88 ($135.15), with a volume of 2,004,830 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).

Get SAP alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.95 and its 200 day moving average is €106.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.