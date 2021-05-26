Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,901,300 shares, an increase of 670.4% from the April 29th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

