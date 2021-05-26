Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,901,300 shares, an increase of 670.4% from the April 29th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.
About Scatec ASA
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.