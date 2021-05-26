Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

